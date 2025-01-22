The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of an uncharacteristically poor year as they are currently 15-27 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, the 76ers wouldn't even make the play-in tournament. With the NBA trade deadline approaching in just a couple weeks, perhaps the team should be thinking about trading one of their stars: Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the NBA… when he is healthy and actually plays. The issue with Embiid as that there haven't been a lot consistent periods when he is playing in every game. Former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry thinks that the 76ers should be exploring trade options for Embiid because of that.

“I think you have to look at it and explore,” Perry said during an episode of Good Word with Goodwill. “To at least see how much you could possibly get in return, and what you could possibly get in return, could that possibly keep you at minimum where you at now. I’m saying where you’re at, I’m considering them a playoff team, because that’s what they’ve been, and a team that can go from that point and grow. Even without that super star like Joel Embiid. If you’re doing this thing responsibly, you’ve got to at least, in my opinion, be exploring and finding out, as quietly as you can, of what kind of value that you could get in return to weigh that.”

At the end of the day, the reason that the 76ers are in this position is because of Embiid's history with injuries. This team has been loaded with talent in recent years, but that talent has to actually be on the floor consistently for good things to happen.

“We wouldn’t even be having this conversation if Joel Embiid didn’t have a rich injury history,” Perry added. “It wouldn’t even be a conversation, and if he didn’t have it, more than likely Philadelphia would’ve been in a Conference Final or two by now, if not in the finals.”

In the past, things haven't been this bad for the 76ers. Yes, Joel Embiid has had a problem with injuries prior to this year, but Philadelphia has still put together some impressive seasons and have put themselves in position to make a run in the playoffs. They obviously haven't been able to get it done, and now, it's looking like the 76ers might not even make the play-in. Not the playoffs, the play-in. Maybe it's time for the 76ers to move on.