Update: The Dodgers have officially called up James Outman in a flurry of moves that saw Kike Hernandez placed on IL and Justin Wrobleski optioned.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are suffering from a flurry of injuries right now, which is forcing manager Dave Roberts to make some changes to the roster. That's exactly what he did on Monday, as a former first-round pick is being called up to the majors.

Reports indicate that James Outman is being called up to the Dodgers, according to Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times. With Teoscar Hernández, Tommy Edman, and Kiké Hernández all dealing with injuries, Outman will join the major league roster for now.

“James Outman is here with the Dodgers today,” Harris wrote. “Dave Roberts said yesterday a roster move was likely, with Teoscar Hernández, Tommy Edman, and Kiké Hernández all dealing with stuff.”

Outman, who is 28 years old, will serve as one of the Dodgers' outfielders while he's on the team. A former first-round selection, Outman has played sporadically for Los Angeles throughout his career. He's actually played in nine games for the club this season, and is getting another chance to help LA maintain its first-place position in the NL West.

Through those nine games played this season, Outman has 24 at-bats. He owns a .125 batting average and .222 OBP while recording three hits, two home runs, and four RBIs. That's well below his career numbers in the majors. So, there's a chance he proves to be a valuable addition in the coming weeks as he works his way back toward his career batting average of .227.

The Dodgers are set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday with Yoshinobu Yamamoto starting on the mound. The lineup has not been confirmed at the time of publishing, so it's unclear whether or not Outman will play in Monday's contest. If he does, then he's likely to play in the outfield and in the bottom of the order.

