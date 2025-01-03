The Philadelphia 76ers have been perhaps the biggest underperformers in the NBA this season, and Thursday night did nothing to dispel this notion. Coming off a disappointing choke job against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors laughed them off the court on the second night of a back-to-back, destroying them, 139-105, even though Joel Embiid was back from a one-game absence.

And while the Warriors were laughing their way to their 17th win of the season, a former NBA player watching the game was very much incensed for no apparent reason while seeing the 76ers play. Former Los Angeles Lakers (and Warriors) wing Nick Young took out his frustration over what he was seeing on 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele, eviscerating him in a confusing rant that had a few fans coming to the same conclusion.

“Philly deserves to lose for picking up this big Eddie curry lookin France Ni*** … for sure found him in front of a liquor store … first team brown bag,” Young wrote on his official account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

It's not quite clear what Young has against Yabusele and why he had to resort to these uncalled for (if hilariously out of pocket) instances of name-calling to express his frustrations towards the 76ers. But fans believe that this may have something to do with a parlay that Young lost in a big way what with the Warriors demolishing the 76ers on Thursday night.

For what it's worth, Yabusele wasn't exactly expected to be one of the 76ers' most important players heading into the season. He was a wild card, having spent a few years overseas after flaming out of the NBA. But he has made the most out of his opportunity, so Young is certainly out of line for this one.

Guerschon Yabusele is the least of the 76ers' concerns

The 76ers signed Guerschon Yabusele for some additional frontcourt depth following an impressive stint for France in the 2024 Olympics. Yabusele, as one would recall, posterized LeBron James during the gold medal game, which simply shows how impactful he can be when deployed correctly.

Whatever the 76ers' struggles have been this season, however, haven't been due to anything Yabusele has done. Philly has had to weather injury issues to their three best players, and they haven't strung together any bit of consistency as a result. This is why Nick Young's rant feels so misplaced, even though it's rather hilarious to pin the struggles of a team all on someone who wasn't expected to be anything more than a role player.