The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in a row and the fourth time in their last seven games, this time at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:00 P.M. EST. The Sixers will pursue a series sweep over Charlotte and watch for an important injury update. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. Hornets?

Embiid is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a right sinus fracture.

That fracture was the only thing listed for Embiid, which suggests that the left knee problems that sidelined him at the start of the season have died down for the time being. The big man has only missed one game so far after suffering the fracture last Friday. He collided with Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin while pursuing a rebound just before halftime.

Over the last two days, Embiid has looked good in practice and worn a mask. He has played games with a mask before when dealing with an orbital bone fracture in the past. While it’s certainly not what he prefers, the big man is eager to return to the court, especially after missing lots of time already this season.

The 76ers, at 8-16, need to keep winning games and climb in the standings. Paul George and Tyrese Maxey combined for 73 points in their last game against Charlotte and will need to keep leading the way.

Caleb Martin (right shoulder impingement) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) remain out for the 76ers. Adem Bona, who missed the last four games with a left knee issue, is no longer listed on the injury report. The Hornets will come into Philadelphia on the second night of a back-to-back with starting wing Brandon Miller nursing an ankle injury that sidelined him on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.