The Philadelphia 76ers need to bounce back from a brutal loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Sixers allowed a 15-0 run in the final minutes, delivering their most brutal loss of the season to date. They’re hoping to bounce back against the Golden State Warriors, their final matchup of a four-game West Coast trip, with some reinforcements coming. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Warriors? His injury status has yet to be announced for this game.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. Warriors?

The 76ers have yet to submit their injury report for tonight’s 10:00 P.M. EST game. Embiid was ruled out against the Kings due to rest, though the injury report later changed it to reflect his left foot sprain. The big man is expected to be back in action after resting the first game, which the Sixers have done with him all season.

Embiid injured his foot on Christmas in a win over the Boston Celtics but has played through that and a sinus fracture for which he has to wear a mask. The 76ers seemed to choose to rest him against the Kings, the weaker of the two opponents in this current back-to-back. That decision backfired when Sacramento went on a 15-0 run to steal the win but Philly should still have Embiid against a superior Golden State squad.

Kelly Oubre Jr. also missed the 76ers' loss to the Kings due to a left hand sprain while Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon all returned from previous injuries. Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) will remain sidelined for Philadelphia.

The Warriors are dealing with numerous injuries of their own. Stephen Curry (right thumb sprain) and Kyle Anderson (illness) are listed as questionable, Draymond Green (left low back contusion) is probable and Brandin Podziemski (right abdominal tightness) and Gary Payton II (left calf strain) are out.