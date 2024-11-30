The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night as they try to pick up their fourth win of the season. They need to turn things around quickly and start winning games if they want to retain their chances to make the playoffs. Fortunately, according to the latest injury update, one of their stars may rejoin the lineup. Is Paul George playing tonight vs. the Pistons? After three missed games, the Sixers' new star could return to action.

Is Paul George playing tonight vs. Pistons?

George is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with a left knee bone bruise. He was a full participant in the 76ers' practice on Friday and Nick Nurse said he performed well in what was a very active, intense practice. The veteran star said on Tuesday he aimed to return within a week. If he doesn’t return tonight, he could play this upcoming Tuesday when the Sixers face the Charlotte Hornets in their final NBA Cup game of the season.

Although 20 percent of the season has gone by, the 76ers still have not yet escaped the basement of the Eastern Conference. They continue to struggle immensely without their stars. One of their early losses of the season came against the Pistons in a game that George and Joel Embiid did not play in. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey both had huge games while Philly's offense struggled, losing 105-95.

Embiid (left knee injury management/personal reasons) and Kyle Lowry (right hip strain) are still out while Caleb Martin (upper back soreness) is also listed as questionable.

Detroit is on the second night of a back-to-back so its injury report is yet to be released. Bobi Klintman, who is dealing with a right calf contusion, was the only player ruled out due to injury in their 130-106 win over the Indiana Pacers. Cunningham (left sacroiliac joint sprain) and former Sixer Tobias Harris (left hip impingement) played despite being listed as questionable on the injury report.