PHILADELPHIA — Moral victories will help the Philadelphia 76ers make progress in the standings if they let them.

The time of simply feeling good about hard-fought losses is over. The results of games need to start changing for the better. Learning and applying the lessons they come across in their good performances that don’t result in losses are paramount measures for the Sixers for the rest of the season. At this rate of losing, tanking will be an option forced upon them by their own failures, not one they choose to enact.

Dropping a home overtime game to the Houston Rockets, 122-115, left the Sixers with a 3-14 record. They still own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference and are again working to get Joel Embiid and Paul George healthy again. The Rockets being in their second overtime game in as many days should have given the Sixers a leg up — and perhaps it did. But it wasn’t enough of a head start to earn the win.

After securing their first win in regulation against the Brooklyn Nets and getting crushed by the Los Angeles Clippers this past weekend, Tyrese Maxey told the team that they needed to sharpen up. Losses will happen — plenty already have — but being competitive, scrappy and united have to be virtues the team displays on the court for every single second of every single game.

“I talked about it for the past two days,” Maxey said. “I mean, we showed it against Brooklyn then we literally laid down and let the Clippers just steamroll us. And then I said before the game, I said, ‘Listen, no matter what the circumstances, no matter what the score is, no matter what the situation is, we're gonna play till there’s zeros on the clock.’ That's where we have to start if we're going to turn this thing around. We have to start there and I think everybody did that tonight.”

Nick Nurse used the words “edgy,” “physical,” and “competitive” to describe the Sixers' practice ahead of their loss to the Rockets. What stood out about his team on Tuesday has to become commonplace in order to make progress in the standings. Growing accustomed to absences from Embiid and George has helped the team establish a new normal, even if it's one they hope to change going forward.

“I think what I've seen is guys have finally settled in,” Maxey said. “When those guys [Embiid and George] are out early in the year, it's like an anxiousness to you to play well.”

Figuring out ways to survive in games that Embiid and/or George sat out was on the 76ers' to-do list coming into the season. They’re still in the process of searching for answers.

“I think we finally know how we're gonna play. It's hard. We had to put guys in different roles,” Maxey said. “G.Y. — Guerschon [Yabusele] — played 43 minutes today. Him coming over, he probably didn't expect to ever play probably more than 30 minutes. And guys would have to do different things. Caleb [Martin], when he was playing, had to handle the ball some just because they're denying me and doing different things. We needed another ball-handler out there before we found out Jared [McCain] could play. Guys are doing so many different things they probably didn't think that they had to do. So, it is difficult.”

Forcing turnovers is a great way for a scoring-challenged team to narrow the talent gap. The Sixers got 21 out of the Rockets, giving them an extra 17 points. They also scored 21 second-chance points, their most in a game in over a month. Philly's halfcourt offense is too bland for it to serve as the primary centerpiece of its scoring methods. The team has to scrap and claw for easier, extra opportunities.

Against the Rockets, Tyrese Maxey dropped 39 points and 10 assists while shooting 8-22 from inside the arc, though he also lit the nets on fire from deep, making six of his 12 three-point attempts. McCain provided just 15 points on 6-19 shooting. These two are where the Sixers' offense starts and ends without Embiid and George. It’s a testament to their talents, especially the rookie's abilities, but also to Philly's inability to operate at even a decent level when the veteran stars are out.

When Embiid and/or George play, everything becomes easier for everyone. Maxey realizes that he's the one everyone else has to play off of when he doesn’t have the benefit of playing off them. After the loss to the Rockets, he explained that he “refocused” his shot diet to prepare better for the tougher looks he'll come across, crediting trainer Drew Hanlen with some key advice.

The overall goal of competing for a championship should be enough motivation for the 76ers, even if every loss makes that goal harder to come by. Guys like McCain and Ricky Council IV want to establish themselves in the league. Players like Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson and the currently injured Kyle Lowry want to maximize their time left in the league before it runs out. Yabusele wants to use this second chance in the NBA as a way to stick around.

“I'm definitely hungry. Me coming up in here, signing one year, I got to be the hungriest on the court,” said Yabusele, who had 22 points and seven rebounds against the Rockets. “Just try to help the team, just play with a lot of energy, a lot of force.”

The 76ers will need a lot more energy and force where that came from. George said he hopes to come back within a week but Embiid's timeline is not yet known. The Sixers need to get them back into action but also have to start learning how to win without them. Moral victories have to become real victories, starting now.

“It sucks to lose. I absolutely hate losing,” Tyrese Maxey said. “But that's a step in the right direction.”