NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — Jared McCain is making a name for himself through the first three days of the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp.

McCain, the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is trying to prove he's ready to play for the Sixers now. It's tough to tell how far along he is in that goal or how much he can progress towards that in training camp. But what he's doing now — playing well and leaning on the veterans showing him the way — will only work in his favor.

Joel Embiid, after mentioning that he has yet to participate in live scrimmages at training camp — a result of his increased attention to his health — said that McCain was “our best player” in those games. He sees McCain similarly to how he saw Tyrese Maxey, a great shooter with a great personality who is “always smiling for no reason.” Although Embiid often goes the extra mile when complimenting young teammates, his praise of McCain and his game was sincere.

“He's tough. He competes. Great shot-maker,” Embiid said of McCain. “He's been shooting the ball extremely well. Great energy. I think he has a pretty good chance. I don't want to put the expectations out there, I gotta see more. But so far, he's been good. Just great personality.“

Jared McCain standing out in 76ers training camp

Although a first-round rookie generating buzz at their first training camp is nothing new, it's a great sign for McCain that his teammates and head coach Nick Nurse have more insight than just saying he's doing alright.

“I continue to really like him,” Nurse said on Wednesday, the 76ers' second day of camp. “He's got a really good IQ for the game. His toughness level is up there. He's a scrapper. He really works at the defensive end…It was not easy out there for him today but he continued to just keep playing and make plays.”

Nurse was impressed with how McCain refused to back down from veterans and found ways to come up with loose balls. It's a perfect skill for him to hang his hat on (along with his three-point shooting) as the team sharpens its attention on the possession battle, a focus made greater by shirts with the slogan “The Ball Wins” worn by coaches and staffers.

Maxey, who has made it a point to take McCain under his wing, shouted the rookie out on Wednesday for playing “really good” after a jittery first day. “He had a hell of a day today. He played really good, shot the ball really well, looked way more comfortable,” he said.

Eric Gordon sees some similarities between himself and McCain, a sharpshooting guard who drives to the hoop with physicality.

“He can play. I mean, that's without a doubt,” the veteran guard said after the second day of camp. “Good playmaker, can score the basketball…I would say he’s going to have a good, long career.”

McCain wasn’t afraid to admit he was nervous to get going with Embiid and the 76ers. Judging by the way those who have watched him play talk about him, he doesn’t look scared at all.