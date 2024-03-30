Duke basketball is gearing up to take on the top-seeded Houston basketball in a much awaited Sweet 16 showdown on Friday night. However, just hours before the game, Duke star Jared McCain grabbed headlines in the college basketball world after recently finalizing a significant NIL deal.
The freshman guard, known for his unique nail-painting habit, announced his collaboration with beauty brand Sally Hansen through a TikTok video acknowledging that it might not sit well with some people.
“Sorry if it offends any of you guys,” he stated.
Apart from his prowess on the basketball court for Duke, McCain has also amassed a massive following on TikTok. He boasts an impressive 2.6 million followers on the platform, a remarkable achievement for any individual, let alone a student-athlete.
Such widespread popularity offers a myriad of possibilities for potential NIL partnerships, including opportunities that many might not expect for a college basketball player to secure.
Jared McCain and wearing nail polish
McCain revealed that he began wearing nail polish during the COVID-19 quarantine period and has continued to do so ever since, expressing his genuine enjoyment of the practice, during an October 2023 interview with Complex. He emphasized the importance of being true to oneself, a value instilled in him from a young age.
“Like I'm always just gonna be myself and as for the painted nails, I saw it during quarantine and I just started doing it. I never saw anything wrong with it like,” McCain said. “I understand girls do it. I understand men have started to do it a little more recently, but it was just something I saw and I like to get manicures and pedicures.
“I take care of my body,” McCain continued. “Some of these people hate, I don't know if they do take care of their body.”
The Duke guard also explained that his nail-painting routine serves a practical function, aiding him in avoiding nail-biting habits. Despite potential disagreements, he remains committed to expressing himself in a way that aligns with his personal style.
In Duke's dominant win against James Madison in the second round, Jared McCain's decorated nails seemed to align with a stellar performance, as he scored 30 points and made eight three-pointers, contributing significantly to the team's victory.
Heading into the Sweet Sixteen showdown against top-seeded Houston, McCain is committed to helping Duke achieve success in the NCAA tournament. With coach Jon Scheyer leading the charge, the Blue Devils are aiming for another National Championship.
As Duke gears up to challenge another formidable opponent on Friday night, and with one No. 1 seed already out of the tournament, fans and observers are curious to see if McCain's nail-painting tradition will once again coincide with a standout performance for the Blue Devils.
Both McCain and top NFL draft prospect Caleb Williams have faced criticism for their decision to paint their nails, a choice that has drawn significant negative attention from certain quarters.
However, it's difficult to criticize someone like McCain. He has turned his personal interests such as nail painting into a lucrative NIL deal, showcasing the potential power and versatility of such partnerships.