PHILADELPHIA — Jared McCain is looking to make a name for himself with the Philadelphia 76ers. The rookie has worked hard and gets some opportunities to play, showcasing his skills in the handful of minutes he gets. Having Tyrese Maxey in his corner has done wonders.

McCain said he learns from Maxey “all the time” and that the star guard is always eager to help him. After being the young guy for so long, Maxey — who, admittedly, is still on the younger side of NBA players — is doing his best to look after his rookies and second-year guys.

“He's coming to me a lot,” the rookie said after Philly's loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. “A lot of times, it's nice just when he just checks up on me ‘How you doing? How'd you feel out there? Keep being aggressive.’ When he tells me to keep being aggressive, that's the biggest compliment you can get from him.”

Jared McCain learning a lot from 76ers star Tyrese Maxey

Maxey's leadership is paramount to the 76ers as they try to get back on track from a 1-3 start to their season. His taking most of the shots is one thing but he's also doing whatever he can to motivate his teammates, especially the newcomers.

McCain is not only learning the NBA game but getting familiar with a spot on the bench. He's been a key player for his teams in high school and college, so playing sparingly is still something he's getting used to.

“It's definitely an adjustment. It takes a bit,” McCain said. “I'm having fun learning. My whole life, I've played a lot. Up until this point now, I'm just learning. It's a new season in my life. I think of it as a new season. I'm gonna grow. It's a new process. I'm learning and I think it's something that's really cool 'cause now I get to learn. Obviously, I get to watch Tyrese Maxey go out and when he's on the court play as well as he does. But I'm also learning how to be on the bench and be like, ‘I'm gonna support this team and I'm gonna go in the game and play as hard as I can.’”

McCain said that he’s working on not making excuses for himself when he gets into the game focusing on playing as hard as he can.