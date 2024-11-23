As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared to take the court against the Brooklyn Nets in what unfortunately felt like a must-win game, fans collectively asked more or less the same question: what kind of magical feat would Jared McCain pull off next?

Riding high on a seven-game streak with at least 20 points scored, would the pride of Duke put in work alongside the superstar tandem of Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey? Or would the team really look like they missed Paul George, who is expected to miss the next few days as he recovers from a knee injury?

Well, as it turns out, McCain would make not one but two new records, one for the 76ers franchise and another for the NBA as a whole, with his eighth-straight game with at least three made 3s.

Jared McCain makes all kinds of history against the Nets

As the 76ers duked it out against their division rivals, Philadelphia's official stats X account shared all of McCain's mastery, including the fact that he has the longest three-plus made 3-point shooting streak in franchise history.

“Jared McCain has made three-plus 3 pointers in eight consecutive games,” 76ers PR wrote. “Per Stathead , that's the longest such streak by any player in 76ers history, breaking a tie with JJ Reddick (two seven-game streaks) and B uddy Hield (one seven-game streak).”

As if that wasn't enough, McCain also made NBA history with his eighth-straight game with three 3s or more, which is a record only two other players have come close to since the line was introduced in 1979.

“76ers Jared McCain ‘s eight consecutive games with three-or-more three-pointers is also an NBA rookie record, per Stathead . Jalen Green (2022) and Armoni Brooks (2021) each had a seven-game streak during their rookie campaigns.”

Leading all 76ers in shots from the field and beyond the arc, McCain turned in a signature effort as the 76ers' offensive engine, scoring 30 points in 39 minutes on 11-20 shooting from the field and 6-11 shooting from beyond the arc while padding out his stats with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Granted, he did have the lowest +/- of any of the Sixers' starters at +8, had a team-high three turnovers, and missed his first free throw as a pro. But if those nitpicks are all fans have to complain about in a 15-point win, it's safe to assume McCain and his TikTok followers will take it.