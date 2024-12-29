On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers pushed their record on the 2024-25 NBA season to 12-17 with a narrow road win over the Utah Jazz which featured some controversial officiating down the stretch. This occurred just three days after the 76ers' impressive Christmas Day win against the Celtics and while it may not have been pretty, Philadelphia will take any win it can get as they look to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

A hilarious moment occurred during this game shortly before tipoff when the Jazz mascot, Jazz Bear, was riding around the court on a motorcycle. Embiid saw the spectacle and decided to hitch a ride with the mascot, per Josh Grieb of Liberty Ballers on X, formerly Twitter, via the NBC Sports Philadelphia television broadcast of the game.

https://x.com/JGrieb10/status/1873204768459702524

The moment was another reminder of what a funny player Embiid can be when he allows his personality to show.

Unfortunately, the 76ers haven't seen a lot of Embiid on the floor so far this year as he, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have tried to nurse their way back from various injuries.

However, the star trio took the court together on Saturday in Utah for the seventh time this season and were able to avoid what would have been a huge letdown of a loss following the Celtics victory.

Embiid still is looking to find the MVP version of himself so far this year, and the Paul George early returns aren't exactly looking to justify the mammoth contract he signed this offseason.

However, luckily for the 76ers, the Eastern Conference as a whole has been somewhat of a trainwreck, giving them plenty of time to make things right as the season approaches its midway point.

The 76ers will next take the floor on Monday evening vs the Portland Trail Blazers as they continue their West Coast trip.