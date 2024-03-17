The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hope that Joel Embiid will be able to make a return during the 2023-24 season. The reigning MVP is working toward it and making some progress in his recovery from his left meniscus injury.
Nick Nurse mentioned previously that Embiid did see a doctor recently and has done some work on the court during the 76ers' recent road trip. He told reporters that the big man participated in non-contact parts of the team's Sunday practice. While he still has no timetable for his return, it's a great sign that Embiid is able to do on-court workouts and lift weights.
Nick Nurse said Joel Embiid did participate in some non-contact portions of practice today. He’s currently lifting weights. Still no timeline.
— Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) March 17, 2024
Joel Embiid's targeted return is rumored to be in April during the end of the regular season. The 76ers are bunched up with other teams in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, hoping to hold onto a favorable spot so that the big man can reacclimate himself before the playoffs begin. The Sixers are currently the seventh seed and are within half a game of the spot above and below them. They’ll face the team right below them in the standings, the Miami Heat, in their next game.
Nurse also shared some good news about veteran forward Robert Covington, who has missed 35 consecutive games with a left knee injury. Covington also participated in the non-contact portions of practice. The 76ers head coach sounded optimistic about how his recovery is going.
Robert Covington is back on the floor getting shots up after @sixers practice.
Nurse on Covington back on the court:
“It’s a good step forward, hopefully it’ll keep going forward.” pic.twitter.com/uZH4LfgqlG
— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 17, 2024
In unfortunate injury news, Nurse said that Tobias Harris did not participate in practice. The starting forward is dealing with a right ankle sprain that sidelined him for Philly's previous game, a win over the Charlotte Hornets.
As the 76ers' veteran forwards and guard De'Anthony Melton (back) also recover from injuries, all eyes will be on Joel Embiid's rehab in the hopes that he can return as soon as possible.