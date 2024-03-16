PHILADELPHIA — While there is not yet an official timetable for Joel Embiid's return from his left meniscus injury, signs are pointing up for the Philadelphia 76ers superstar's chances of returning during the 2023-24 season.
Ahead of the Sixers' Saturday matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, Nurse shared the latest information on Embiid's recovery.
“He did see the doctor last week. They're happy with the progress,” Nurse said. The 76ers coach didn’t offer any information on Embiid's on-court workouts, as the team has been on the road recently and he hasn’t seen Embiid's workouts yet.
Recent reports pegged Joel Embiid's targeted return to be the first or second week of April, the very end of the regular season right before the playoffs begin, which would give him some games to reacclimatize himself. The reigning MVP has been sidelined since the beginning of February and has missed 20 straight games. The Sixers have won just seven of those games and have a record of 10-22 in all games without Embiid this season.
When asked if the goal for Embiid is still to make a return to the court this season — which the big man said was the plan when he last spoke to the media — Nurse said that he is “still hoping so, and still pretty confident in that.”
The 76ers are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking to stay out of the play-in tournament. Heading into their matchup with the Hornets, they are just 0.5 games out of the sixth seed.