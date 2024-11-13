PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid didn’t perform well in his 2024-25 season debut, as the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the New York Knicks, but the seeds of chemistry were planted with his new teammates. More successful results will germinate in due time as the franchise superstar continues to nourish his new connections.

The Sixers cratered in Embiid's nine-game absence, winning just two games with the 27th-ranked offense and the 20th-ranked defense. He still has to get more games under his belt to approach his MVP form, though he has a new star teammate to help ease his efforts to get up to speed.

Embiid enjoyed his first game with Paul George, who should fit like a glove next to the big man off the wing. George scored a game-high 29 points, though much of that was spent with Embiid off the floor as he took charge. Nonetheless, even with Embiid far from his best self, George understands the type of attention he attracts from defenses and how the Sixers can use that to their advantage.

“He's a force out there, so you gotta find him, you gotta see him 'cause he's got a mismatch,” George said. “Nobody can really guard him and if they can, it's gonna be a rough day for them down there.”

Embiid's five assists mostly went to Jared McCain (more on him later) but he and George worked together to create easy looks often. Technically, Embiid gave George an assist via a screen assist near the end of the first half, setting him a drag screen that freed him up for an open triple. One of George's triples was assisted by Caleb Martin but he became open because of a cut from Embiid. Even when they aren’t directly involved in a play, the star power shines bright.

It’s not hyperbolic to say that Embiid and George established a connection from the get-go. The very first 76ers possession was an Embiid-assisted layup from George, who shook free of OG Anunoby thanks to a flex screen from Kyle Lowry to score.

“As great of a shooter and scorer he is, he's a willing and great passer as well,” George said. “Just being live at any moment, I think, is a huge threat.”

Embiid being largely unable to create off the dribble minimized how often he could take advantage of the spacing George provides. PG's defenders will not want to leave him to double, providing Embiid with more space to attack. When he regains enough juice to put pressure on the rim and force double teams, one of the best three-point-shooting forwards in the game will be on the receiving end of feeds from Embiid — and so too will one of the up-and-coming sharpshooting guards.

Joel Embiid meshes with Jared McCain right away

McCain has proven to be a quick learner early in his NBA career. He got an immediate feel for how easy it is to play with the big man. “It’s pretty easy playing with him,” he said. “You come off the screen and you’re wide open. You get him the ball and they double and you’re wide open. It’s pretty simple.”

With Tyrese Maxey sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Embiid chose McCain as his new dribble-handoff partner. The big man can easily free the rookie up for threes, as he did on their first connection via the Chicago action. McCain has two human roadblocks in Guerschon Yabusele and Embiid to fly around and discover an open look from downtown.

Additionally, Embiid can also help McCain get downhill with DHOs. The skilled guard is already adept at taking defenders off the dribble and reading the floor, so giving him a runway and extra space from his defender is tantamount to a cheat code. Just wait until he’s more than 10 games into his NBA career.

Despite being a 20-year-old rookie, McCain understands how to space the offense very well. With a defense-warping center to create more open gaps, it'll be all the more easier to find spaces to stretch opposing lineups further.

“They're so attentive to Joel, so when you come off those, you just gotta really make yourself open, run 'em into the screen and make the shot,” McCain said.

Save for good fortunes for his health, team continuity has been the most elusive luxury for Joel Embiid in his time with the 76ers. Joining a new roster again means having to start from scratch with new teammates. When those teammates are as skilled and mindful of their surroundings as Paul George and Jared McCain, chemistry will come by much, much easier.