Nuggets fans did not hold back.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid got savage treatment from Denver Nuggets home fans when he came out of the locker room and appeared on the Sixers' sidelines during Saturday night's game in Mile High City. Embiid was ruled out shortly before the contest because of a knee issue, robbing fans of a chance to witness a behemoth showdown on the court between the last two winners of the NBA's Most Valuable Player awards.

Nuggets fans show no mercy for 76ers big man Joel Embiid

Nuggets fans relentlessly booed Embiid, though, the reigning MVP didn't seem to be affected by it, as he even egged the fans to boo him louder, cupping his ear a la 76ers legend Allen Iverson.

The Nuggets crowd let Joel Embiid hear the boos as he emerged from the tunnel to join the Sixers bench 😅🗣️pic.twitter.com/wzi5bUi6Ss — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

A left knee soreness forced Embiid to miss the rematch versus Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, which also means that should the Sixers and the Nuggets meet again in the 2023-24 NBA season, it would be in the NBA Finals. That's got a good chance of happening considering that the 76ers and the Nuggets are legitimate title contenders. It also leaves fans with only one game this season between Embiid and Jokic that fans can look back at, which was the 126-121 76ers victory at home on Jan. 16. In that contest, Embiid dominated, as he went off with 41 points to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jokic, on the other hand, was not too shabby with 25 points and 19 rebounds.

Embiid's next chance to play will be on Monday when the Sixers continue their road trip with a showdown versus the Portland Trail Blazers.