Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid got savage treatment from Denver Nuggets home fans when he came out of the locker room and appeared on the Sixers' sidelines during Saturday night's game in Mile High City. Embiid was ruled out shortly before the contest because of a knee issue, robbing fans of a chance to witness a behemoth showdown on the court between the last two winners of the NBA's Most Valuable Player awards.

Nuggets fans show no mercy for 76ers big man Joel Embiid

Nikola Jokic looking at Joel Embiid

Nuggets fans relentlessly booed Embiid, though, the reigning MVP didn't seem to be affected by it, as he even egged the fans to boo him louder, cupping his ear a la 76ers legend Allen Iverson.

RECOMMENDED
Nikola Jokic and Michael Malone opposite Joel Embiid with the Nuggets arena in the background, Sixers
Michael Malone admits Nuggets letdown after Joel Embiid injury news

David Yapkowitz ·

76ers star Joel Embiid watching Nikola Jokic from the bench
How many games can 76ers' Joel Embiid miss before he becomes ineligible for MVP after Nuggets absence?

Peter Sampson ·

76ers' Patrick Beverley and Nuggets' Nikola Jokic
76ers vs. Nuggets instant breakdown: Philly fights hard despite load of injuries

Sam DiGiovanni ·

A left knee soreness forced Embiid to miss the rematch versus Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, which also means that should the Sixers and the Nuggets meet again in the 2023-24 NBA season, it would be in the NBA Finals. That's got a good chance of happening considering that the 76ers and the Nuggets are legitimate title contenders. It also leaves fans with only one game this season between Embiid and Jokic that fans can look back at, which was the 126-121 76ers victory at home on Jan. 16. In that contest, Embiid dominated, as he went off with 41 points to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jokic, on the other hand, was not too shabby with 25 points and 19 rebounds.

Embiid's next chance to play will be on Monday when the Sixers continue their road trip with a showdown versus the Portland Trail Blazers.