Magic Johnson sounds off on Joel Embiid's absence.

If Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic are to meet again in the 2023-24 NBA season, it's going to be in the NBA Finals, with Embiid leaving fans disappointed, including Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, disappointed when it was revealed that the reigning league Most Valuable Player would not be able to play Saturday night against the current NBA champs.

“I’m so disappointed that I won’t get to see Jokic vs Embiid, as Embiid announced he won’t be playing. But I’m excited to watch the showdown of stars LeBron James and Steph Curry at 5:30! The Lakers and the Warriors have been struggling, so this could be a season-changing win for either team!” Johnson said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Joel Embiid ruled out for rematch vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Embiid was initially not on the injury report heading into the 76ers showdown versus the Nuggets, but a left knee soreness ultimately kept him out of taking the floor, robbing fans of the chance to witness the two of the best big men in the game today go at it in Mile High City. It was not that long ago when Embiid got the better of Jokic and the Nuggets when he dropped 41 points on 13-for-22 shooting from the field and 12-for-15 from the free-throw line with 10 assists and seven rebounds in a 126-121 win at home on Jan. 16.

With Embid absent in the Nuggets game, the 76ers decided to give Paul Reed a start and that will likely continue to be the case on Monday if Embiid misses the meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers as well.