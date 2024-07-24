Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is among the best players in the entire NBA. Yet, Embiid has received criticism in the past. He has heard the noise and addressed it during a recent appearance on the Check Ball Show, via ClutchPoints.

“I'm probably the most hated guy in the league,” Embiid said. “I don't know why… I'm just cool. I don't know what's there to hate about me. I feel like a lot of people can relate to my story and what I've been through.”

There is no denying the fact that Joel Embiid is a star. Fans are often quick to call out his constant trips to the free throw line, though. He has been accused of flopping by fans as well. One has to imagine that the constant free throw agenda may play a role in some fans disliking Embiid.

With that being said, there are fans who surely love to watch Embiid. He is arguably the best big man in the NBA. In all reality, Nikola Jokic is his only competition for that title.

Embiid is currently focused on helping Team USA in the Olympics. His presence adds even more talent to the stacked Team USA roster.

Joel Embiid's rise to stardom

Embiid made his NBA debut during the 2016-17 season. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and displayed no shortage of potential. He would make his first All-Star team in 2017-18. Embiid has been selected to the All-Star team in every season since, winning one MVP and leading the league in scoring twice as well.

His 2023-24 campaign was cut short due to an injury. He appeared in only 39 games, but was leading the NBA in scoring before the injury.

Embiid is almost unstoppable when he is healthy. He is going to play at an elite level despite how fans feel about him.