The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Brooklyn Nets in their final game before the All-Star break. Joel Embiid played yesterday in the Sixers' loss to the Toronto Raptors, so his injury status for tonight’s game is uncertain.

Embiid is still managing the injury in his left knee that has dogged him for most of the season. The big man said he isn’t sure if he'll play against the Nets, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, and that it depends on how his knee feels. He played 38 minutes in the Sixers' 106-103 defeat to the Raptors, telling 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Joel Embiid, 76ers face Nets on second night of back-to-back

Embiid has not played in both ends of a back-to-back this season. Even at previous points where the 76ers have struggled to get wins and remain outside of the play-in, the team has opted to be cautious and leave him out. Maybe the benefit of having the All-Star break will encourage them to fight for another win with Embiid but it wouldn’t be shocking for the pattern to remain intact, especially after his arm bent awkwardly after a fall.

Embiid's speculation about potentially needing another knee surgery suggests the 76ers should not only rest him for his game but possibly shut him down for the remainder of the season. If his knee is that worrisome, it's not worth playing through it for a season that has gone this poorly. The Sixers could still crack the play-in but it might worsen Embiid's knee in the long run.

Jared McCain will remain sidelined as he rehabs from a torn left meniscus while Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain) and Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) could also be sidelined. There's also some injury concern for Tyese Maxey after Nick Nurse speculated something bothering him in his season-worst performance against the Raptors.