CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers got an early look at what life without Joel Embiid and Paul George will be like, going 1-2 in their first three games of the season. They’ll have to keep figuring out how to play better without the two stars, who will not play in Philly's game on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, the team announced.

The 76ers said that Embiid and George “participated in portions of practice today, and will be re-assessed later in the week.” After splitting a two-game road trip with the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers, Philly hosts the Pistons, who feature old friends Tobias Harris and Paul Reed.

Embiid and George traveled with the team to Toronto and Indiana. The big man even got hit with a technical foul before his first game for waiving a towel during Andrew Nembhard's overtime free throws. Following the team's practice on Tuesday — where Embiid shot some free throws and had a long conversation with trainer Drew Hanlen afterward — Nick Nurse declined to elaborate on what parts of practice they participated in or provide further details on Embiid's ramp-up plan to start the season.

George was on track to start the season on time but was delayed by a knee hyperextension. He got a pre-game workout in before the matchup against the Pacers. Embiid has done his share of workouts, as well, but the Sixers are not going to see him for the first four games of the season. In all previous seasons besides the two that he missed entirely at the start of his career, Embiid has played in at least threw of the first four games of a season.

When asked how he'll work through the timeline of Embiid and George's recoveries with them, the medical staff and the franchise, Nurse said that he wants the two stars to be at their best and stressed the job he has to do coaching the rest of the team.

“Listen, it's not that hard to be on the same page, right? We want these guys to play and we want 'em to be healthy and we want 'em to play great and we want 'em to play great all season,” the 76ers head coach said. “My main focus is I gotta do the job that I gotta do. I gotta try to get this team to play as good as it can tomorrow night — and that takes a big chunk of my focus and whatever. I'll certainly work things in and do things as we go, but I'm just trying to concentrate on my job at hand.”