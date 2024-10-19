The Philadelphia 76ers dodged a bullet in the form of a long-term injury for All-Star Paul George. George suffered a hyperextended knee injury in the 76ers' 104-89 preseason win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, but there was no structural damage, an MRI revealed. In a recent episode of his podcast, “Podcast P with Paul George,” PG offered an encouraging update on his status ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.

“It wasn't nothing major. No concern. I didn't damage a ligament. I didn't damage a tendon. It was just bone on bone bruising from a hyperextension,” George said. “I should be back hopefully sooner than later. It won't be a long timetable.”

With no timetable set, Paul, who broke down the knee injury during the episode of his podcast, will have some time off between now and the start of the regular season.

“It was a normal play that I've made so many times of [a] guy dribbling across. I reach. Poke the ball free, and I guess my leg just kind of got stuck,” George said. “My knee locked up. My leg locked up. And when I went to go push off, like, all my momentum is going forward, and my leg, it just caused it to go inwards. I'll be back stronger and better than ever.”

The 76ers will begin the regular season by hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Paul George receives encouraging knee update after MRI

The Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George to a four-year, $212 million contract over the summer, crystalizing a dynamic All-Star trio between the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and 23-year-old All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

After reaching the Eastern Conference semifinal round five out of the last seven years, including a disappointing first-round exit in last year's playoffs, the Sixers are hopeful the addition of George will get them over the hump in 2025.