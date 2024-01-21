Joel Embiid notched a streak of 30-point games that only Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden have reached.

Joel Embiid is on another level when it comes to scoring the ball. The Philadelphia 76ers' big man is simply unguardable, averaging more points (35.0) than minutes (34.2) this season as he makes a case to win the MVP again.

The latest stop on Embiid's tour of destruction was North Carolina, where the 76ers defeated the Charlotte Hornets in a sluggish game where he had 33 of his team's 97 points (the Sixers won 97-89). That was actually a below-average scoring output from the superstar big man, indicating the unreal level he is playing at.

Embiid has written his name all over the history books over the years but has now achieved something only Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden have done. The 76ers big man now has 20 consecutive games with at least 30 points.

.@Sixers @JoelEmbiid has become the third player in @NBAHistory to score at least 30 points in 20+ consecutive games, joining Wilt Chamberlain (4x) and @JHarden13. h/t @EliasSports — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 21, 2024

Harden's streak occurred in the 2018-19 season and lasted 32 games while Chamberlain has streaks of 20, 25, 31 and 65, the last of which occurred in his famous 1961-62 season where he averaged 50.4 points per game. There's no end in sight for Embiid's streak, which towers over the best streaks from Michael Jordan (11), LeBron James (10), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (16) and everyone else besides his former teammate and the big man whose franchise records he threatens night in and night out.

The numbers show that Joel Embiid is indeed scoring at levels never seen before, at least in the regular season. There still exists legitimate doubts surrounding his ability to do it in the playoffs. But the fact that he continues to improve and has tapped into his playmaking more this season, averaging a career-high 5.9 assists per game, suggests that the odds for a deep playoff run from Philly have never been better.