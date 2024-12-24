The Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 season has not gone according to plan. Philadelphia currently holds a 10-17 record, as injuries have played a significant role in the team's overall underperformance. Joel Embiid recently returned from injury, but Philadelphia received another difficult update on Tuesday, per 76ers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.

“This morning, KJ Martin underwent an MRI which revealed a stress reaction in his left foot. He is out and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks,” the team announced, via DiGiovanni.

Martin, 23, is currently averaging 6.4 points per game across 24 contests played in the 2024-25 season. He has started seven games overall for the 76ers.

Martin has played at the NBA level since the 2020-21 campaign, when he made his debut in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has established himself as a reliable role player. If the 76ers are going to turn things around this season, they will need Martin to continue to make an impact off the bench.

Philadelphia is obviously hopeful that Martin can return as soon as possible. He will seemingly miss at least two weeks at the very least.

The 76ers most recently defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Philadelphia earned a 111-106 win, overcoming a controversial Joel Embiid ejection. The game featured plenty of drama but Philadelphia was able to emerge victorious in the end. Perhaps Philadelphia is turning a corner, as they have now won three of their past four games.

However, the 76ers will be in for a challenge on Wednesday. Philadelphia will travel to Boston to play the Celtics in a Christmas Day clash. The Celtics are currently 22-7 and in second place in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers are in 12th place with their 10-17 record.

The 76ers will try to upset the odds in Boston despite KJ Martin's injury absence. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 PM EST.