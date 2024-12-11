Joel Embiid played his best game of the season by far this past weekend, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 108-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. What’s just as promising as how well he looked was how his body has responded to his latest return to the court.

Following the 76ers' practice on Wednesday afternoon, Nick Nurse said that Embiid was a full participant in practice and that his body responded well after playing 33 minutes on Sunday, per PHLY's Kyle Neubeck. The big man got in some extra one-on-one work with Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Andre Drummond after practice.

Expand Tweet

These knee troubles have not been good for Embiid's physical or mental health but he may be turning a corner just in time to salvage the rest of the season. He and the medical staff need to stay alert for any potential flare-ups, such as the knee swelling that derailed his first stretch of games this season.

76ers hoping to get Joel Embiid back on track

At 7-15, the Sixers are out of the playoff picture but have started winning more games, even before Embiid returned. They have won four of their last five games and could keep winning in their next few matchups.

The 76ers being excluded in the next round of the NBA Cup has left them with a few more off days and some upcoming games against easy opponents. They’ll host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night and then hit the road to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Their next game after that is also against the Hornets on the following Friday in Philadelphia.

This stretch of the schedule, favorable in both the weakness of opponents and days of rest, is the perfect time for Embiid to reclaim this season and start leading the Sixers to more wins.