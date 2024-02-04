Kelly Oubre Jr. talks about his new role on the 76ers amid Joel Embiid's injury status.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a rough spot right now as Joel Embiid's injury status is looking grim. It's not clear how much more time he'll miss, but the organization is due to provide an update soon. In the meantime, Kelly Oubre Jr. has received a bigger role on the team. Now, the veteran small forward opens up about his extra playing time.

Replacing Embiid is impossible. But Oubre understands that he and his teammates must step up with the superstar center ruled out, per Bill Streicher of USA Today. Although the 76ers forward knows he can score and play defense well, Oubre still wants to improve his game with these extra minutes.

“To be honest with you, man, I know I have to do a little bit of everything which I’m happy with doing. It's not streamlined, but I really don't know–I know I can score the ball. I know I can get stops on defense. I have to be better at the defensive end and I have to be better on the offensive end so it's kinda like in the middle of being better at every single thing and focusing on a couple things, but at the end of the day, man, everybody needs to step up. I'm one of those people.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. goes on to explain that being adaptable is key to finding success in the NBA. Especially when the best player on your team isn't playing. Luckily for the 76ers, Oubre claims he loves the challenge and is open to finding ways to improve his game.

“It's not a lot because I love the pressure and I just love the adjustment of everything. I try to be water throughout it all. If I'm not being communicated of what's expected of me, then obviously, I don't have a pinpoint notice, right? Like Jo, come out here and get 10 rebounds, 15 rebounds, and 30 points. We win the game. Right? For me, it's like what do I need to do? But at the end of the day, I relish in that and figuring out. The art of basketball, everything changes so I have to be ready to adapt to whatever situation and role that I have to play.”

The 76ers next game is on Monday as they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Philadelphia may provide an injury update on Joel Embiid before the game. But only time will tell how much longer Embiid is ruled out.