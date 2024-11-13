Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George will not play on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both stars are out due to injury management despite Embiid previously saying he was open to playing in the second of a back-to-back. The 76ers were defeated 111-99 in Embiid's season debut, as Philadelphia fell to 2-8 to begin the 2024-25 season. With Embiid set to sit out yet again on Wednesday after missing the first nine games of the season, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the NBA should launch another investigation.

“I think the league should run another investigation,” Perkins said Wednesday while speaking on ESPN's NBA Today. “That's what I think… What's going on?”

The 76ers were recently fined $100,000 dollars for public statements made about Embiid's injury status. Perkins thinks another investigation may be necessary as Embiid rests once again.

So what exactly did Embiid say after Tuesday's game?

“I mean, I want to [play]. That’s up to (the training staff),” Embiid said, via Dave Uram of KYW News Radio. “I mean I know I said I would never play back-to-backs but I'm a troll so I'm sure, at some point, I'll play. I feel good. I feel good right now. We're gonna see, but it's up to them.”

76ers struggling as Joel Embiid sits vs. Cavs

76ers fans are surely feeling quite frustrated at the moment. Philadelphia added Paul George during the offseason, giving the 76ers hope for the 2024-25 campaign. Instead, the team has won only two of their first 10 games.

Embiid and George have played a total of six games this season. George missed the first few games before making his 2024-25 debut, but he is still trying to find his groove with his new team. Embiid, meanwhile, scored 13 points and finished with five assists and three rebounds in his season debut.

Philadelphia still features enough potential to make a postseason run. However, they are currently preparing to play an undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers team on Thursday without Joel Embiid and Paul George. Barring an upset, the Cavs should have a tremendous opportunity to remain undefeated.