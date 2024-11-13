The Philadelphia 76ers will not have Joel Embiid or Paul George in their matchup with the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. On the second night of a back-to-back, following the Sixers' 111-99 loss to the New York Knicks, both of Philadelphia's frontcourt stars are ruled out for its next matchup vs. the Cavs with left knee injury management.

Embiid said after his season debut, in which he played 26 minutes and scored 13 points, that he wanted to play against the Cavs on the second night of a back-to-back. Nick Nurse did not initially rule him or George out but the team is continuing its commitment to long-term health over playing as much as possible in the short term.

“I mean, I want to [play]. That’s up to those guys,” Embiid said, referring to the training staff after the 76ers' loss to the Knicks. “I know I said I would never play back-to-backs but I'm a troll so I'm sure, at some point, I'll play. I feel good. I feel good right now. We're gonna see but it's up to them.”

Joel Embiid, Paul George out for 76ers' matchup with Cavs

With Tyrese Maxey still sidelined due to a right hamstring strain, the Sixers have very little chance of taking down the last unbeaten team in the NBA. It will take another big scoring outburst from rookie Jared McCain to compete with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and company. Barring an upset victory, the Sixers will fall to 2-9 on the season.

The Cavs, who had an off day yesterday, may be missing some of their key players, as well. Star center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable due to a left lower leg strain. Sam Merrill (left ankle soreness) is also questionable while Max Strus (right ankle sprain) remains out.