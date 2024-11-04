The Philadelphia 76ers have had a memorable season for all the wrong reasons. After starting the year 2-5, the team hit a new low point after Philadelphia superstar Joel Embiid shoved a media member. It's been reported that the NBA investigation into the altercation between Embiid and a 76ers columnist is ongoing. However, several NBA insiders discussed on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective that they expect Embiid to be suspended.

“Do you think he’ll get suspended,” asked ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“I would assume he will get suspended, I don’t know for sure,” replied Tim Bontemps.

“I do, yeah, just because of the precedence it sets,” said Tim MacMahon. “Look, honestly, there was nobody in the right in this situation because you’re a columnist; it’s your job to call it as you see it and be critical at times. Look, I think each one of us has been in situations where players, even superstars, have been upset with us and have publicly expressed that or whatever. If you’re going to be critical of a player, there is no reason to drag family into it. That’s over the line. Especially a deceased brother and his young son. It’s in poor taste.”

76ers, Joel Embiid could face severe penalties after incident

There's no reasonable way to predict what sort of discipline Embiid might face for this. Regardless, the NBA likely will levy a hefty fine or even a suspension on either Embiid or the 76ers. While the Philadelphia columnist crossed a line by bringing Embiid's deceased brother and son into this, which is unforgivable, the NBA cannot allow their athletes to threaten, intimidate, or lay hands on anyone.

Historically, the league takes any violence from a player towards a non-player that occurs in an NBA venue very seriously. Sure, several incidents between players and fans have led to suspensions, most notably Ron Artest's season-long ban after the Malice at the Palace brawl. However, the non-player in question has never been a reporter, so it's a bit of uncharted territory. A somewhat recent example was when Patrick Beverley. The former Bucks guard was suspended four games last season for throwing a ball at fans and an inappropriate interaction with ESPN producer Malinda Adams.

However, Beverley never physically assaulted Adams. He was instead being a misogynistic bully and verbally assaulting her, preventing her from doing her work. But there's no clear-cut example of what occurred between Embiid and the columnist. So, there's no easy way to predict how the league will respond. For now, the investigation is ongoing.