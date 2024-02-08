Nick Nurse praised Jaden Springer's defense and explained that he still wants to see him grow as a shooter.

PHILADELPHIA – Jaden Springer put on a masterpiece of defense against Stephen Curry in the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Golden State Warriors. It was the one major positive of the Sixers' seventh loss in their last eight games.

Curry had a historically bad first half against Springer, heading into the locker room without a field goal and taking just four shots. That has only happened once since he became an MVP back in 2015. The third-year guard's efforts helped Philly keep it close despite a ghastly display of offense. Unable to corral the Warriors in the second half, the 76ers were demolished and watched another long stint of garbage time in the fourth quarter.

Three-point shooting has been the skill most often named as the area Jaden Springer has to show proficiency in. He has spent countless hours working on it with the hopes of establishing a role with the 76ers. Nick Nurse again pointed to it as something that he has to show more of.

Nick Nurse said that Jaden Springer dealt with foot soreness in the 2nd half, limiting his minutes. His analysis on Springer’s performance in the Sixers’ loss to the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/GHgdDpiPvE — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 8, 2024

“Nothing really changes with what we say. We know he can provide some defense and we know we can guard the ball and he's also got the ability to take it into the paint here and there,” Nurse said. “I think the key continues to remain [whether he] will he take, and can he make, some of those threes? He's a guard, he's gonna have to do that…I think it starts with taking rhythm threes and good ones.”

Nurse said that Springer played “very well” but that some foot soreness restricted his minutes in the second half. He scored eight points on 3-9 shooting and tallied four rebounds in 23 minutes as the Sixers posted one of their worst offensive performances of the season.

Jaden Springer shot 0-3 from beyond the arc in the 76ers' loss. He has received extended playing time over their last five games and shot just 2-11 from downtown. But in his only other stint this season of playing 20 minutes in three straight games, he shot 3-7 from deep over a three-game sample size. His three-point percentage over a prolonged stretch will have to fall somewhere in the middle while his volume remains sizable.

Consistency will be for Jaden Springer even in the likely event that he never becomes a big-time shooter from long range. His best bet at being a useful part of an offense is to hunt rebounds and attack the rim. He's pretty solid at drawing fouls, especially for a non-scoring threat, and he can finish above the rim. While his physical tools and spectacular defense make him someone who should be able to stick around in the NBA, he'll most likely have to show he can be a passable shooter, too.