Patrick Beverley was not a fan of Ben Simmons' banter.

It is hard to track whenever the whole crowd in the Wells Fargo Center starts booing someone. This is exactly what happened when the Brooklyn Nets came into the Philadelphia 76ers' home territory. Patrick Beverley took notice and tried to talk to Ben Simmons who was the subject of a bunch of expletives in the middle of the game. However, the guard did not expect what would come next, via the Pat Bev Pod.

“I go to Ben Simmons at the free throw line. Damn, wtf you do here? They [are] booing the shit out of you. ‘They booing me? I thought they were booing you'… You can’t even have a conversation with a mf. I didn't say a word to him the rest of the game,” Patrick Beverley disclosed.

The 76ers fans' beef with Ben Simmons

A lot of animosity still exists between Simmons and the 76ers fanbase. They thought that he would be the long-term partner for Joel Embiid to help the franchise hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. Obviously, that was no longer the case. He would slowly collapse and no longer take shots which changed his whole style of play. Then, Simmons made the move to the Nets where he no longer found his way back into being an NBA All-Star.

76ers fans got a lot more fuel when they saw him go down in terms of production. Simmons was not able to score at all in this game. He did dish out five assists and grabbed nine rebounds in just 14 minutes of play. Instead, it was Cam Thomas who scored 40 points with Mikal Bridges following it up with 23 of his own.

The hate got even louder when the 76ers fans realized that they were not going to win this game. Tyrese Maxey did get 23 points and five dimes. Four other members of the squad were able to reach double-digit scoring numbers but none of that was enough to get them into striking distance. The 76ers only had a 45.8% clip from the field and lost the rebounding battle, 44 total rebounds to the Nets' 53.

Simmons clearly did not care for the crowd at Wells Fargo Center. They got the win over his former team and that's what seems to matter.