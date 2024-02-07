Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey receives high praise from NBA veteran Patrick Beverly after breakout season.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has grown into a league star. While Maxey has been a quality player for the past few years, this season he's become a near superstar. Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. 76ers teammate Patrick Beverly spoke on Maxey's growth, giving credit to his work ethic.

“I’m so happy for Tyrese Maxey. We got so many games going on, I really can’t embrace how happy I am for him… He was at UCLA in the summertime when no one was there working,” said Beverly on the PatBevPod on X.

Maxey's average jumped from last season, where he produced 20.3 points and 3.5 assists. His numbers have increased every year he's been in the league, with his minutes and field goal attempts gradually rising. He'll head to Indianapolis for the NBA's All-Star game this month, marking his first All-Star weekend appearance. If Maxey can consistently generate these numbers, he'll be a regular at the NBA's All-Star weekend. Beverly mentioned that it was only a matter of time till the work met the results and Maxey seems to be meeting those expectations this season.

Beverly is seen as a role player to the 76ers, as he's been throughout his career. He's seen the long hours and grind from Maxey that the average person doesn't notice. The 76ers have continued to be one of the league's best teams, currently standing as the No. 5 team in the Eastern Conference standings. Maxey will have to take on the lead role for the 76ers after Joel Embiid fell to injury just a couple of days ago. Beverly and many others around the league believe he's ready for the task.