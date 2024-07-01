Remember when Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid made a guest appearance on the NBA Countdown just before the start of Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks? That's now being revisited by fans, as many believe that Embiid committed tampering when he gave Paul George a look while saying that the Sixers have to “find a way to get better and add some pieces.”

It's the perfect time for people to check out that particular moment again for the simple reason that George has just agreed to a massive four-year deal that's reportedly worth $212 million with the 76ers. Did Embiid's gesture help influence George's decision to decline his 2023-24 player option with the Los Angeles Clippers? That is hard to tell, but George is virtually a Sixer now and will be forming a scary trio with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Embiid nor the 76ers organization did not get any penalty or warning from the NBA after that hilarious moment between Embiid and George, but it was hard to deny that it really looked as though Embiid was already trying to convince George to leave the Clippers and go to the City of Brotherly Love. If Embiid managed to pull that off in front of a national audience during no less than the NBA Finals, one can be left to imagine just what else could he have done behind the scenes to try and recruit George to come and play with him in Philadelphia.

In any case, the Sixers now have George, who significantly moves the needle for his new team. Last season, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 74 games with the Clippers, while also draining 47 percent of his attempts from the floor and 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Here are some of what the people online are saying about that alleged Embiid tampering now that everyone knows that George is headed to the Sixers.

“Joel Embiid hitting Paul George with the side eye on national television will age as an all time great recruiting move,” said X user @Sean_Barnard1.

“This moment between Joel Embiid and Paul George is even funnier now 🤣,” posted DraftKings Sportsbook on its official X account.

“Paul George and Joel Embiid gotta be investigated for tampering LMAOOOO WE ALL SAW THE SIDE EYE,” said @RingJames_6.

“Paul George signs a max deal at midnight and two weeks ago Embiid said we’ll add some pieces with side eyes … this screams tampering @nba,” stated @RipShotime40.

From @HaterReport_: “Joel Embiid looks right at Paul George after saying that. This deal was already done weeks ago lmao”

The 76ers mean business

The 76ers have certainly grabbed a lot of attention with a number of eye-catching moves amid the wild start of the 2024 NBA free agency. Even before the news about George's deal with Philadelphia started to consume everyone, the Sixers had already agreed on deals with Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond. And just shortly after the stunning George news, the 76ers reportedly got Maxey to agree to a five-year, $204 million maximum contract.

After an embarrassing first-round exit from the 2024 NBA Finals at the hands of the New York Knicks, the 76ers now have a case for being the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.