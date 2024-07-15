On the latest edition of ‘Podcast P With Paul George‘ presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Paul George spoke with Philly rapper Lil Dicky about how he helped convince him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here's how the conversation went down, and housing prices were apparently key in sending George to the 76ers:

Paul George: You did a funny free agency video. How did that come about? Did they reach out to you, about hey we need you?

Lil Dicky: That sold you on coming to Philly?

Paul George: Yeah.

Lil Dicky: My part?

Paul George: It sold me, because obviously it was about like saving. What hit me was the part about saving money.

Lil Dicky: So it really impacted you.

Paul George: It impacted me, it had a little touch on me.

Lil Dicky: He (Daryl Morey) said ‘Hey would you be interested in being part of the pitch video' and I said ‘absolutely.' I said ‘is there anything specific that you want me to talk about,' they didn’t have anything really specific, so I just thought ‘what would be pertinent information.' Look I’m from Philadelphia, I know where your dollar goes in Philadelphia. I have a house in L.A., if I spent the same amount of money on that house in Philadelphia it’d be like 100X bigger. Your bang for your buck goes so much further in Philadelphia.

Paul George goes on to say that when he wins a title with the 76ers, Lil Dicky will be on his float during the parade.

Lil Dicky: When you win I have to be, if not on the float, the float behind the float where all the wives are.

Paul George: Got you, no you’re on my float bro, we going to float it out.

How Paul George fits with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey on 76ers

Now that superstar Paul George has signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, center Joel Embiid is feeling good about the fit between he, George, and Tyrese Maxey.

“The fit, it looks amazing… you need to have willing shooters and guys that are not afraid to pull the trigger. PG, great shooter,” Embiid shared with ESPN last week.

Embiid also believes that having George with the 76ers will help keep him healthy.

“It makes me excited, because I think that actually might keep me healthy,” said Embiid. “I don't have to exert myself and make sure I have to have 30, 40 every single night for us to win, and I can let them do their thing…There will be some nights where they got it going and that's OK … but if I have 10 or 15 [points], yeah that's fine. But there's going to be some nights like that, and then there's also going to be some nights where I got it going. So, it all evens out at the end of the day. But I think the goal is just to allow those guys to just be themselves, so I don't have to … in the playoffs, that's another story. Now we can get going. But in a regular season, just allow them to feel good about themselves and just play well.”

Embiid is currently playing in the Olympics for the first time.