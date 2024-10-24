The Philadelphia 76ers are facing major injury report challenges with the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George. The Sixers played their 2024-25 regular-season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks without both stars. George received an encouraging update after he hyperextended his knee during Philly's preseason campaign, but news has emerged that he will be out for a longer time frame.

George is continuing to progress well, but he will not play in the 76ers' two-game road trip that starts on Oct. 25, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Philadelphia is expected to provide an update on his availability early within the next week, Charania added.

Paul George's injury update is a tough pill for the 76ers to swallow, as two of their best players will remain out for their upcoming early-season matchups. However, as long as George continues to recover with no setbacks, he will eventually return to Philly's lineup.

George and the 76ers have high expectations for the 2024-25 season. Philadelphia has had some strong playoff runs under the leadership of former MVP Joel Embiid. George's arrival from the Los Angeles Clippers should strengthen the Sixers' chances of making a deeper run.

Before the regular season's start, ClutchPoints' 76ers reporter Sam DiGiovanni outlined three Paul George bold predictions. One of DiGiovanni's most notable predictions was that George would shoot unprecedentedly well from deep range.

“George's three-point shooting is nothing short of elite. On this 76ers team, with two stars and an emphasis on playing fast, he'll have plenty of chances to let shots fly. PG-8 could be more than just a great shooter for Philly; it could be the best season-long shooting performance he has to date,” DiGiovanni wrote.

Specifically, DiGiovanni believes George could shoot as well as 45 percent on his three-pointers. If George can stay healthy, there is no doubt he can elevate this hungry 76ers squad.