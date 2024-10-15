Paul George received a positive update about his left knee injury. The Philadelphia 76ers' new star will be out the rest of the preseason but, although he suffered a bone bruise, there was no structural damage revealed in an MRI. George hyperextended his knee in a preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

“An MRI completed today showed a bone bruise and no structural damage to Paul George’s left knee. He will be re-evaluated in approximately one week,” the Sixers said in an announcement.

Nick Nurse told reporters after the 76ers' practice on Tuesday that George was doing okay after the initial examinations of his knee. The head coach also said that George and other veteran players will miss the team's next preseason game, a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets at home on Wednesday night, which was a scheduled rest day for some of the team's veterans. Philly's final preseason game is on Friday against the Orlando Magic.

Paul George avoids major damage to left knee

The Sixers begin their season eight days from today. They will host the Milwaukee Bucks and hope that George is able to make his team debut, though they will surely play it safely if they feel he needs more time to recover. The 34-year-old is starting the season with a bone bruise to work through and will miss out on some time to mesh with his new teammates. Nonetheless, the fact that he avoided structural damage to his knee is good news.

Across the 38 minutes he played in two preseason games with the Sixers, George scored 31 points on 11-20 field-goal shooting and recorded eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. He shot the ball well and provided some value as a rebounder, defender and table-setter on offense.

Joel Embiid's status for the season opener is not yet certain. The big man will not play in preseason, instead undergoing a treatment plan for his left knee after dealing with a meniscus injury and undergoing surgery last season. While the 76ers may not know for sure when their new trio of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey will take the court together, they are erring on the side of caution when it comes to their stars' health.