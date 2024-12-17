With Joel Embiid and Jared McCain sidelined due to injuries, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George stepped up to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 121-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Both 2023 All-Stars performed like the standouts they are.

A win over the Hornets does not make for a marquee victory but it does help the Sixers stay positive in a season that continues to be hostile to them at every turn. George, Maxey and almost every other one of their teammates has been injured at some point and the team's 8-16 record illustrates that even a recent hot stretch (five wins in the last seven games) can only do so much to right the ship.

Nonetheless, a pair of great performances from the two active stars made for a nice little win that featured a new season-high in points for Philly. Maxey had plenty of good things to say about George after teaming up for 73 points.

Tyrese Maxey praises Paul George after 76ers' win over Hornets

Expand Tweet

“Paul's good. I think he's finally getting comfortable, [in a] rhythm,” Maxey said. “It's hard, man. New team, new system, guys in and out, he was in and out, got hurt, came back, got hurt again. That’s tough, man. He's been resilient, man.

I think the biggest thing he's done for us is just talk and be vocal and be confident in every single huddle,” the 76ers guard continued. “And he trusts what I've been telling him to do: go be Paul George and go off. Whatever shot you feel like you need to shoot, shoot it and be aggressive.”

He not only shot the ball very well from the field — 7-11 inside the arc and 6-9 from outside of it — but George cracked the top 10 of the all-time threes leaderboard on his way to a season-high 33 points. Maxey wasn’t as efficient overall as PG was but he did shoot 6-12 from three-point range and 10-13 from the foul line in his 40-point performance. The 76ers will need both of them to stay confident and resilient for the rest of the season.