Paul George wasted no time establishing his presence in his preseason debut with the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the 76ers' 121-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night, George stood out as the game’s leading scorer, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. The veteran forward shot an impressive 53.3% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc in 26 minutes across three quarters of play.

Following the game, George shared his mindset going into the contest, emphasizing his intention to set the tone early for the upcoming season. “I felt good,” George told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think the main thing for me was to get my wind up and try to just find some rhythm.”

George also discussed the importance of playing aggressively, even in a preseason game. “I got to be aggressive,” he said, reflecting on his strong performance. “Regardless if it’s preseason or not, I’m trying to just build habits. These guys have to get used to me. I got to get used to them.”

Paul George and Tyrese Maxey shine in preseason debut as 76ers focus on building chemistry

Furthermore, his assertive playmaking and scoring ability were on full display as he demonstrated a seamless fit with his new teammates. George's effort on both ends of the floor suggested he is already finding his rhythm within the 76ers' system, a promising sign for the team as they prepare for the regular season.

Tyrese Maxey also impressed for the 76ers, contributing 21 points, two assists, and one steal. Maxey shot 50% from the field and an even more efficient 57.1% from three-point range, offering a strong complement to George’s scoring effort.

George acknowledged the importance of the team’s chemistry, noting that each player must play their own game for the unit to gel effectively. “So I think I had to be myself,” George added. “You know everybody has to be themselves for this to work.”

While the preseason loss to the Timberwolves may not have been the ideal start for Philadelphia, George's standout performance hinted at what he could bring to the 76ers as the season unfolds. His aggressive mindset and ability to take charge on the floor will be key factors as the team aims to build cohesion and compete at a high level.