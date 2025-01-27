Unlike the Philadelphia Eagles, Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers are not having tremendous success in their current season.

While the Eagles have just punched a ticket to Super Bowl 59, George and the Sixers are in the middle of a disappointing 2024-25 NBA campaign. George had another reason to frown on Sunday night, albeit for non-NBA reasons. Following Philly's 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, George found himself in the middle of a chaotic celebration on the street by ecstatic Eagles fans.

Expand Tweet

George was just trying to go to his next destination but his car had a hard time getting through the throng of Eagles fans on Broad Street. Not making things easier for George was the fans recognizing him.

To his credit, George did not seem annoyed by his situation, He even gave fans a peace sign.

Fans online, meanwhile, shared their reactions as well to the 76ers forward being stranded on Broad Street.

“Why the hell is he going through Broad Street rn😭😭” commented a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“He picked a bad night to be driving through Broad Street,” echoed another commenter.

A different comment read: “What is he thinking driving down broad??? No one warned him??”

“What on earth is PG doing LMAO,” wondered a social media user.

“Why would he do that lol. where was his a** coming from,” asked another fan on X.

George's predicament still was not as bad as what the Commanders dealt with against Jalen Hurts and company, The Eagles ran all over Washington's defense, as they came up with 229 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 36 carries. The Eagles were a menace too, defensively, with the Commanders four turnovers.

76ers star Paul George dealing with a hand issue

As for George and the 76ers, they have something good going for them, as they are on a two-game win streak after wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Friday and over the Chicago Bulls on the road on Saturday.

However, George has a question mark (again) about his health status after leaving the Bulls game with a hand injury. The 17-27 76ers are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Lakers at home this Tuesday evening, with George's status for that contest up in the air at the time of this writing.