The Philadelphia 76ers need a lot more firepower if they wish to make a deep playoff run with Joel Embiid. Sure, Tyrese Maxey has been balling his heart out while Coach Nick Nurse figures out a lot of schemes to keep his team afloat. But, production still needs to be higher if they want to fill the void left by the former Most Valuable Player of the Year. This is why they are reeling in a former Milwaukee Bucks first-rounder and NBA G League standout, DJ Wilson.
The 76ers are planning to sign DJ Wilson to a 10-day contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Coach Nick Nurse needs help in filling his forward rotation and this NBA G League player will surely be able to give what he needs.
Standing at 6-foot-1o, he uses all of his length and size to get into good positions in the paint. He is currently averaging 19.4 points per contest for the Osceola Magic while also grabbing 9.5 rebounds on a nightly basis. More than the typical big-man-who-plays-wing archetype, Wilson also bears great playmaking chops. In the G League, he dishes out 4.8 assists per game which keeps the offense going. All of which will be useful for the 76ers who lost Joel Embiid to injuries.
Wilson can try to earn himself a proper contract if he shows out in the next few games. The 17th pick in the 2017 draft has a lot of prove and will be getting his shot. Will he be able to do so?
76ers' steady decline
While the 76ers are still sixth in the Eastern Conference race, their last few games have not been good. They have lost five out of their last 10 matchups which is a bad sign entering the postseason. This team still has 14 games left in the season and a good shot of making a surprising playoff run without Embiid. Tyrese Maxey, for instance, is shooting at an insane 44.9% field goal percentage while scoring 26.1 points a night. His 6.2 dimes and 3.8 boards are a big help in keeping the 76ers' playoff hopes alive.
Will they do what seems like the impossible in the coming weeks?