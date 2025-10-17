The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in July on their way to clinching MLB's best record during the regular season. But as fans know all too well, a unique brand of excellence is needed to flourish in October. This franchise has yet to attain that championship recipe in its more than 50 years of existence, and it does not look it will figure out that formula in 2025. Following a 3-1 loss versus LA on Thursday, the Brew Crew are on the verge of entering another disappointing offseason.

Milwaukee accomplished something special this season, to be sure, embracing the fundamentals and displaying endless tenacity to outperform many clubs with higher payrolls and flashier rosters. There comes a point , though, when exceeding expectations during the 162-game campaign is not enough to just dismiss playoff shortcomings.

While no one can deny the advantages the deferring Dodgers have in talent, those who closely followed the Brewers this year, (including yours truly) expected them to put up a fierce fight against the reigning World Series champions. Instead, they have been powerless against the Dodgers pitching staff (namely their starters), manufacturing only three runs on nine hits in the first three games of the 2025 National League Championship Series.

Fans are tired of seeing a potentially historic campaign turn into another postseason pitfall. They are venting their frustrations amid a seemingly hopeless 3-0 NLCS deficit.

Brewers fans are reeling after falling behind 3-0 in NLCS

“At least my hopes only got up for one inning the whole series,” @CoachRyanMills commented on X. “9th of game 1. I’m numb.” Since Milwaukee failed to steal Game 1, it has been unable to inspire much confidence. The team led or pulled even with Los Angeles in Games 2 and 3, but it lacked the relentlessness it regularly demonstrated in the regular season. Fans want this club to rediscover its identity and go down fighting.

“None of it makes sense,” @soccer_3_mom bemoaned. “This isn’t the Brewers we know. Come the f on.”

“I wish I could be shocked and saddened by this, but these are The Brewers they always collapse in the fall,” @andymke remarked. “The collapse was just hidden because of the hot summer they had, but collapse they did and it's become obvious.”

It is easy to say that this is just the same, old Brewers, but there are multiple factors that can explain the current complexion of this series. Whether or not the Dodgers, their fans, Bryce Harper or anyone else wants to hear it, a $200-million gap in payroll can certainly reveal itself in the playoffs. LA invested a ton in its starting pitching rotation, and it is undeniably paying dividends. Rarely do small-market squads go all the way in baseball.

However, that does not excuse Milwaukee's overall lackluster performance in the NLCS. The Brewers taunted the Cubs by waving an L flag after winning Game 5 of the NL Division Series, and now they are getting mocked. It is unfair to call this campaign a failure if the team falls to the champs. LA is simply superior if one goes by the eye test, but the city expects more.

The Brewers do not have much time to recapture their top form. They must remember their aggressive, small-ball nature for Friday's Game 4.