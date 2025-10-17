Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide are expressing interest in wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers following his decommitment from the Penn State Nittany Lions after they fired James Franklin.

Alabama made an offer to Rogers on Thursday, just days following his decision to reverse his pledge to Penn State. This came after the program fired Franklin following the 25-24 loss to Northwestern, which had them fall to a 3-3 record.

“I would first like to thank coach Franklin and (wide receivers) coach (Marques) Hagans and staff for believing in me,” Rogers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “That being said, with the recent coaching change, I am reopening my recruitment. I am excited to explore new opportunities.”

Rogers has a three-star ranking with an 88 score on 247Sports. He stands out as the second-best player from the state of Delaware and the 101st-best player at his position. His composite score of 0.9007 puts him in the four-star ranking, listing at first from Delaware, 52nd among receivers and 329th in the country.

What's next for Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are trying to strike gold by snatching one of Penn State's former commits. With Jahsiear Rogers standing out as a talented receiver, they view him to be potentially great for their offense in the 2026 recruiting class.

In the meantime, Alabama boasts a 5-1 record halfway through the 2025 regular season, their only loss against Florida State in the opener. They hold the third spot in the SEC standings, only trailing undefeated squads Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Ty Simpson has done an excellent job leading the offense at quarterback. He's completed 134 passes out of 189 attempts for 1,678 yards and 16 touchdowns and one interception. He also added 58 net yards and two scores on the ground after 40 rushes.

Only playing in three games, Jam Miller stands out as the leading rusher with 267 net yards and a touchdown after 58 carries. As for the receiving corps, Germie Bernard leads the way with 28 catches for 412 yards and five touchdowns.

The No. 6 Crimson Tide will continue preparation for their next matchup, being at home. They host the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET.