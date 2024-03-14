The Philadelphia 76ers have addressed their need for another center by bringing in Kai Jones. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Sixers plan to sign the former first-round pick to a 10-day contract on Friday.
Jones previously did a workout for the 76ers as they looked to add more center depth behind Paul Reed and Mo Bamba, who have struggled as they try to hold the fort down without Joel Embiid. Philly has toggled with each player starting at center but neither has consistently played well. The team needed another option other than a small-ball lineup, which the 23-year-old Jones should offer.
Drafted with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and then later traded to the Charlotte Hornets, with whom he spent his first two NBA seasons, Jones appeared in 67 NBA games, averaging just 9.1 minutes per contest and occasionally sharing the court with current Sixer Kelly Oubre Jr. Jones is also familiar with Buddy Hield, with whom he has spent time with on the Bahamian national team. The Hornets released Jones ahead of this season following unusual behavior on social media and requesting a trade from the team.
While the Sixers hope to get Embiid back to action by the end of the regular season, they need to start winning more games now. Jones is unlikely to turn their fortunes around, let alone play a big role, but his incredible athleticism and tall, long frame make him an intriguing player to roll the dice on. He should be a great lob threat and could be helpful in providing defense in the paint and getting Philly to play with more tempo by running the floor.
Kai Jones is giving Charlotte some production this season. Showing his freak athleticism in transition and 2nd chance opportunities. Also showing some self-creation ability off the bounce & defensive versatility. pic.twitter.com/oy8ag9yc0j
— Israel (@iohandles) December 10, 2022
Assuming Kai Jones is able to sign his 10-day deal with the 76ers on Friday, his first game would come against the Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, March 16.