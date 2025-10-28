The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2025–26 NBA season surrounded by questions, from health concerns around Joel Embiid and Paul George to uncertainty about how their young roster would gel after last year’s 24-win campaign. But just three games in, one thing is already crystal clear: this team is not the same as last year’s.

On Monday night, the 76ers captured their third straight win to open the season, defeating the Orlando Magic 136-124 without their two veteran stars. Instead, it was Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe who once again took the reins and carried Philadelphia to victory. Maxey erupted for 43 points and eight assists on 15-of-32 shooting, while Edgecombe added 26 points and seven assists, solidifying what has quickly become one of the NBA’s most exciting young backcourts.

“Tyrese is showing me every day what being a pro means,” Edgecombe said postgame. “The energy, the leadership, the work ethic, I’m just trying to match that.”

VJ Edgecombe block to a Tyrese Maxey bucket in transition 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2DrcA4WygQ — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) October 28, 2025

The duo’s early-season brilliance has made NBA history, as Maxey and Edgecombe have now combined for 182 points through three games, the most by any starting backcourt through a team’s first three games since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, per ESPN Research.

For Maxey, who has embraced the challenge of being the Sixers’ offensive anchor, this surge represents a defining step forward. “We’re just playing free basketball,” he said. “We trust each other, and that’s what’s making the game easy.”

Philadelphia’s offensive energy and chemistry have been palpable despite missing their cornerstone in Embiid. The Sixers are now averaging nearly 130 points per game to start the season, showcasing a rejuvenated pace and creativity that were sorely lacking last year.

With Edgecombe rapidly finding confidence under Maxey’s mentorship, the 76ers suddenly look like one of the NBA’s most refreshing early stories, and perhaps one of its most dangerous surprises.

At 3-0, this version of Philadelphia feels like it’s finally stepping into a new era: fast, fearless, and led by a backcourt built for the future.