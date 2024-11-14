The Philadelphia 76ers have unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms. After taking elements from their former home arena, The Spectrum, for their alternative jerseys in the 2021-22 season, the Sixers flipped the color from navy blue to white for this year's new uniform.

What’s old is new again…again. By and large, the Philly faithful are pleased with this year's City Edition threads.

The uniforms utilize a red, retro font to spell “Sixers” across the chest over a blue number. The “S” from the Spectrum wordmark is on the belt and the panel down the side is a nod to the “four for four” Philadelphia sports fandom, celebrating the diehards who show out for them, the Eagles, the Phillies and the Flyers. The left side of the shorts features a partial 76ers logo and the right side features a Spectrum badge logo that also appears in the center of the the accompanying court.

Expand Tweet

The Sixers put together an announcement video with current play-by-play commentator Kate Scott and her predecessor, Marc Zumoff. The team, in partnership with Crypto.com, will also launch a series of mobile video games that celebrates the uniforms. A mini-game called “Buckets on Broad” will launch on Sunday, November 17 and an extended game, “Spectrum Sprint,” will launch in mid-December.

Expand Tweet

76ers fans loving new City Edition jerseys

While many fans have been anticipating the return of the black, Allen Iverson-era uniforms, reactions from Sixers fans about these new uniforms are overwhelmingly positive.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“The Spectrum witnessed some of the most significant events in this franchise’s history for nearly three decades, most notably the 1982-83 championship season, but it also served as a home to the people of Philadelphia,” said Tommy Beebe, 76ers VP, Creative Director in the team’s press release. “This venue brings a lot of nostalgia for some of our most passionate fans, so we wanted to honor the Spectrum and the people who made it such an iconic place by bringing it back with a white base. We are excited to embrace the spirit of the Spectrum and grateful to our partner Crypto.com for their collaboration on the various activations we have planned this season.”

A bunch of Sixers fans have already said that they plan to buy a jersey for Jared McCain, the rookie who is quickly ascending into one of the team's best and most important players. Many more are sure to get the jersey of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey or Paul George, as well.

The 76ers will wear their new threads, which are on sale now, in 13 games this regular season. They will debut on Sunday, November 24 against the Los Angeles Clippers.