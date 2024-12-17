Stephen A. Smith has an attention-catching message for Joel Embiid. The ESPN analyst said the Philadelphia 76ers star is on the verge of drawing Ben Simmons comparisons. Smith made the comments on ESPN First Take, via ClutchPoints.

“Let me say this to Joel Embiid in all seriousness… You're about a tad bit away from being compared to Ben Simmons,” Smith said. “It's starting to look that bad. Now let me tell you something right now, you bring up the injuries and all of that stuff. I look at the disinterest on his face… the lack of enthusiasm.”

Embiid has been limited by injuries in recent seasons. Although Embiid is once again dealing with injury trouble during the 2024-25 campaign, Smith seems to have a problem with his attitude on the floor.

“We can talk about his injuries… But here's the problem,” Smith continued. “You were injured last year, you only played 39 games. In the playoffs, obviously you got bounced in the first round by the New York Knicks. You didn't look that way in the Olympics. You looked pretty d*mn happy… And then inexplicably you ain't ready to go come this season.”

Of course, you can't blame a player for being injured. However, Smith said that Joel Embiid “looked happy” in the Olympics but was unable to play to begin the 2024-25 NBA season. The 76ers center has appeared in only six games overall during the 2024-25 campaign so far.

There was a time when Ben Simmons was considered to be one of the best guards in the NBA. At 6'10”, he could guard any position on the floor. Simmons was also a tremendous playmaker and finisher. Injuries have ultimately forced Simmons to miss a significant amount of time, however.

Injuries are part of sports. It is unfortunate to see players have to miss time, but it is the harsh reality of the situation. Stephen A. Smith seemingly wants to see Joel Embiid look more motivated for NBA games, though.

What do you think of Smith's take on Embiid's situation?