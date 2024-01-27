Stephen A. Smith is not a fan of Joel Embiid's pregame fit ahead of 76ers-Nuggets clash.

Joel Embiid arrived at the arena for the Philadelphia 76ers‘ big matchup against the Denver Nuggets. However, Stephen A. Smith came out of nowhere questioning Embiid's pregame fit.

The 76ers star center wasn't even wearing anything ludicrous. He was spotted wearing a vest with a long-sleeved shirt underneath. Even so, Smith claimed, “MVPs can dress better than that!” Despite the fit not looking too bad, Stephen A. Smith kind of has a point.

“MVPs can dress better than that, Joel!” Stephen A. Smith reacts to Joel Embiid’s pregame fit before Sixers-Nuggets 😅pic.twitter.com/ti2O1JKmY9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2024

The best part of the clip is everyone else in the studio disagreeing with Smith. Especially considering blasting Embiid like that is a bit uncalled for. But at the same time, the 76ers center could have worn a cleaner outfit. But hey, it's Saturday and maybe Joel Embiid didn't feel like wearing anything too fancy. Regardless of what he's wearing before tip-off, we should expect to see a fun game from Embiid.

This matchup against the Nuggets is the closest thing we have to Godzilla Vs. King Kong right now. Joel Embiid is an absolute monster and can score from anywhere on the court. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic does whatever he wants. His style of play is so unorthodox it's hard to replicate. Additionally, he's one of the best playmakers in the league as Denver's superstar center can dish the ball around like a point guard.

At the end of the day, I'm just excited to watch the 76ers-Nuggets game. Maybe Joel Embiid will clap back at Stephen A. Smith for roasting his pregame fit. But Embiid has more important matters to attend to first.