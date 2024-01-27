Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic meet for an epic matchup on ABC.

We're here for another NBA betting prediction and pick as we'll see two of the best teams in the league go at it on ESPN Primetime. Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (29-14) will take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (31-15) in a clash of cross-conference heavyweights. Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently second in the Atlantic Division and they hold the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Prior to their last game, they reeled off six straight victories and saw a career performance from their MVP candidate Joel Embiid. They fell 122-134 to the Indiana Pacers their last time out, but they've had this game circled on their calendar for quite some time now.

The Denver Nuggets are third in the Northwest Division and they're also third overall in the Western Conference. After going 7-3 in their last 10 games and picking up some steam, they suffered a terrible loss their last time out against the Knicks as they were embarrassed 84-122. They're in a great position to get their revenge over the 76ers and knot this series up at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Nuggets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Denver Nuggets: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers and all of the NBA is still buzzing over Joel Embiid's monstrous 70-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs. It's rare to see a big man score the basketball with such ease and we haven't seen such a dominant performance in quite some time. With the MVP race heating up, the historic performance could bode well in the voters' eyes when looking back through the season. This will also prove to be a massive matchup for Embiid as he goes up against his MVP competitor Nikola Jokic. The 76ers were able to get the best of Jokic and the Nuggets by winning 126-121 just a few games ago. Look for him to have another strong performance against the Nuggets.

Following his 70-point performance, it was clear Joel Embiid was hoping some of his other teammates would step up against the Pacers. Their defense was lackadaisical and they trailed Indiana for the entire game. In moments where the 76ers needed scoring, Embiid was able to easily post in the high-key and find his jumpshots with no issue. He'll be able to find any shot he wants against the Nuggets, but his teammates will need to provide a bigger boost in scoring. Look for Tobias Harris to have an advantageous matchup on the perimeter against Aaron Gordon. If he can heat up from three, it would help Joel Embiid a ton while he shifts his focus to Nikola Jokic.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets will be looking to win their third-straight home game and with their season series against the 76ers concluding with this game, they should be determined to even the season series and make a statement following their last loss to them. Nikola Jokic continues to be sensational and he's right on Joel Embiid's heels for the MVP race. Even Embiid himself has given Jokic his props this season, so expect these two to battle in the paint all night long. The Nuggets as a team rank fifth in the league in their defensive production and they're holding teams to low totals, a massive step-up from what they've been able to do in year's past. Still, we've seen the Nuggets struggle to contain Embiid just as much as the rest of the league, so they'll need to be sharp in the way they respond to his production on offense.

Both teams will have an added day of rest ahead of this one, but the Nuggets are relieved to be heading back home after a lengthy road trip. They enjoy a 12-4 record at home and they've done a great job covering the spread this season. While they were able to keep their last meeting against the 76ers close for much of the game, they failed to contain Embiid in the final minutes. Being at home this time around should help tremendously in the Nuggets stopping any runs from Philly and their home crowd has been great for them all season. Look for the Nuggets to be firing on all cylinders ahead of this one.

Final 76ers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This will be a great rematch between two of the league's best teams and we can't wait to see how it plays out. The 76ers own the only other meeting between these two teams and Joel Embiid proved to be the difference-maker down the stretch. While he's still hot from his massive scoring night against the Spurs, the rest of his team has slowed down in production and they'll need to diversify their scoring to beat the Nuggets.

For our prediction, we'll roll with the Denver Nuggets to get the win and cover. We should have another great night from Nikola Jokic and I expect him to be very active in passing the ball with Joel Embiid guarding the paint. Jokic does a better job at getting his teammates hot, so we like them to even-up this season series on a big stage.

Final 76ers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets ML (-192)