PHILADELPHIA — Things have not been going well recently for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. His latest performance in the Sixers' rough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks only shows further that the 31-year-old needs a course correction out of a nasty slump.
Harris notched just eight points on 3-11 shooting against Milwaukee. He's averaging just 15.0 points per game on 45.5 percent field-goal shooting in February and just 10.0 points on 35.3 percent shooting over his last three games. The 76ers need him more than ever to be a reliable option next to Tyrese Maxey while Joel Embiid recovers. Suffice it to say, they have not gotten that.
“Just finding a way to get in a better flow out there,” Harris said of how to work out of his struggles. “I think, obviously, with the way that we’ve been playing, we gotta figure out a way to get a little bit more structure there in the half-court offense. Just keep being aggressive and looking for the shots when they’re there, but outside of that, keep making the right play.”
Keeping things simple is key for Harris, who can shoot and get downhill well within the structure of the 76ers offense. While he can score off the dribble, he's at his best when he's just reading and reacting instantly.
“I think more times than not, getting into the paint, if the shot is there, take it,” he said. “If there’s an open man, kick the ball [out]. But I’m a person who prides himself on efficiency and that’s a forefront of my game. finding some easy baskets out there on the floor and some easy looks for myself to get going and just stay with it.”
The 76ers are staring down a tough schedule and are not totally sure when Embiid will return this season. They have other guys who can step up, too, but need to get Tobias Harris going — and fast.