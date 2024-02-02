Tyrese Maxey has truly become a full-fledged star for the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers' contending hopes are now in flux in the aftermath of the report that the team's best player and reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, tore the meniscus in his left knee. But Tyrese Maxey is doing everything he can to hold the fort, putting up a performance on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz that more than justifies his inclusion on the 2024 All-Star Game roster in Indianapolis.

Maxey, who is playing in his first game back from a three-game absence, did not miss a beat; in fact, the time off appears to have done him a world of good. The 76ers star carved up the Jazz defense to the tune of a career-high 51 points, and he did so on an efficient 17-27 shooting night and 10-11 from the charity stripe to lead the way for Philly in a huge 127-124 victory on the road.

This epic performance from Tyrese Maxey could not have come at a better time for the 76ers, especially with the team battling to maintain their position in the Eastern Conference standings. 76ers fans came out in droves to celebrate Maxey's career-night, as Philly appears to be in safe hands for the foreseeable future if Maxey continues to emerge as one of the best guards in the NBA in Joel Embiid's looming absence.

“OH MY F**KING GOD TYRESE MAXEY WENT OFFFFF,” @n0mieQ wrote on Twitter (X). Added @TheTamirMoore, “I love this young man ❤️ ! Thank god you play for my team, my brother.”

The timing of this explosion could not have been any better, with Tyrese Maxey cementing his status as a well-deserved All-Star in his full-fledged breakout campaign for the 76ers.

“@TyreseMaxey is a beast & 100% deserves that All Star reserve 🔥,” @blatantlybrooke wrote. Wrote @Iamlegend7860, “Incredible night for Tyrese Maxey! Career-high 51 points, 7 threes, and his first NBA All-Star selection! Plus, sealing the road win! What a star! 👏🏀.”

What a bonafide star Maxey is, and the 76ers will remain forever grateful to Mike Muscala for securing them the pick that became the 23-year old. He is only getting better, and with Joel Embiid out, he should be unleashed as the undisputed number one option for Philadelphia.