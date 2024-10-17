Tyrese Maxey works his hardest in the offseason to improve as a basketball player. At the same time, the Philadelphia 76ers star uses his platform to benefit his hometown and adopted home to the best of his abilities.

The NBA announced that Maxey is the winner of the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for the 2024 offseason. He hosted a family weekend in Philadelphia that featured a free youth basketball clinic, provided his hometown of Dallas with its own event that included a free youth golf clinic and committed to donating $1 million to Philly-based youth organizations. The league will donate $10,000 to the Tyrese Maxey Foundation.

“It’s such an honor to receive the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the offseason. I’m grateful to even be in a position to make a difference in the lives of Philadelphia- and Dallas-area youth,” Maxey said in the announcement from the league. “I believe in the power of education and sports to transform lives and am committed to supporting our youth as they pursue their dreams. Thank you to the NBA for this recognition, and to everyone who has supported the Tyrese Maxey Foundation along the way.”

Maxey previously won a Community Assist Award for the month of November in 2022, when he hosted a Thanksgiving meal drive that provided food for hundreds of families. He said his late grandmother was a major inspiration for his endeavors to give back to his communities. She made it a point to tell him when he was younger that, should he make it to the NBA, he should use his influence for charitable efforts.

Maxey will be recognized for his new award when the 76ers begin their season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, October 23.